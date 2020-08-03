Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia to be stolen

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is conniving with named tender thieves to privatise Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia Limited.

The idea is still in incubation period but senior IDC officials and tender thieves have been meeting to strategise and see how best to steal one of the few remaining strategic State Enterprises. NCZ is currently on its knees but this has been a deliberate ploy by private fertiliser supply companies that have been working with government officials to undermine NCZ. Now the time to just take it over has come.

Currently, NCZ is wholly owned by Government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). It was established in September 1967 and was commissioned on May 27, 1970 by the first President Kenneth Kaunda.

According to information in IDC publications, the main aim of the NCZ ‘was’ to provide compound and top dressing Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer to farmers and provide prilled porous Ammonium Nitrate for Kafironda for their manufacture of explosives for the mines and other industrial chemicals. (ZWD also knows that NCZ is also important for the Zambia National Service. Where do you think landmines to liberate Southern Africa came from).

During the Kaunda era, NCZ was meeting this mandate as farmers were supplied with fertiliser and the mines with explosives.

Then came the MMD and its more evil offshoot, the PF. The government (MMD and PF) did not just stop supporting NCZ but instead stripped it of its core business. Supplying of fertiliser was now given to private suppliers. NCZ which used to produce and supply fertiliser was now forced to start competing with private suppliers who import from Europe and Asia at higher costs. As a result, Fertiliser became very expensive as Corruption and kickbacks determined fertiliser supply contracts. More than 90 of these contracts were and continue being awarded to private suppliers leaving NCZ with less than 10 per cent, un-serviced, old equipment, unpaid salaries and many more debts.

In 2010, Simon Kabanda wrote that ‘during the last season government spent four hundred and thirty billion Kwacha (K430 billion) on private suppliers for 100,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser. But to produce and supply the same amount of fertiliser NCZ requires only two hundred and fifty billion Kwacha (K250 billion). This means if government gave this amount of money to NCZ today, the company will begin to operate at full capacity, produce enough for the local market and even make enough profit to be able to stand on its own.The difference with the private suppliers is that government every year has to spend in excess of four hundred billion to get fertiliser for only one season. Last year it was K430 billion, and the previous year it was K450 billion. Next year it could be another colossal sum of money paid to private suppliers.’

No one has ever justified why government stripped NCZ of its core business.

Last year, government only awarded Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia a contract to supply 15,000 metric tonnes of basal dressing fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Program for 2019/2020 farming season. This was about 8 percent of the tonnage that government required. The 92 per cent went to private suppliers some of whom now want to take over NCZ completely.

According an article written by Simon Kabanda a few years ago, NCZ has several plants. There are two Ammonia Plants. Ammonia is also used in cold rooms (refrigeration). There are also two Nitric Acid Plants for manufacturing Ammonium Nitrate. This product was being supplied to the mining industry. There are also two Ammonium Nitrate Plants for the production of explosives for the mines, compound fertilisers, and top dressing fertiliser.

NCZ used to export it to Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Another plant is the Compound Fertiliser Plant, for the production of basal dressing fertiliser, D, X, C, and R. The products from this plant also had markets in Malawi and Congo DR.The Carbon Dioxide Plant used to supply industries that manufacture drinks with the carbon dioxide used as a preservative. This plant also used to bring in forex because it used to export the carbon dioxide to Zimbabwe. There is also a Sulphuric Acid Plant, which used to manufacture Ammonium Sulphate Fertliser.

It also supplied the mines for the production of copper and cobalt. This plant was also a forex earner as it exported to the Congo DR. There are also two Air Separation Plants for the production of liquid Nitrogen and liquid Oxygen. Nitrogen is useful in agriculture, in breeding cattle using artificial insemination. Oxygen is used in hospitals. NCZ also used to supply to ZAMOX. This plant used to bring in forex by exporting its products to Zimbabwe. There were other NCZ products, including methanol used in hotels, and demineralised water, which they used to supply to Kafue Sugar Company.

This is the state enterprise that tender thieves have set their red, bloody eyes on.