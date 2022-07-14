Nkala community say won’t accept imposed outfitters

We won’t accept imposed outfitters

in our GMA – Nkala community

By Kombe Mataka

THE Nkala community says it will not accept outfitters that government will impose on them after cancelling safari hunting concession agreements signed during the PF regime.

In April this year, Ministry of Tourism permanent secretary Evans Muhanga cancelled the concessions against legal advice from the Attorney General.

Despite concerns from stakeholders, the government has gone ahead with the cancellation, with President Hakainde Hichilema finally breaking his silence by justifying the move.

During the Lwiindi-Gonde traditional ceremony in Monze on Monday July 4, President Hichilema urged traditional leaders to stop complaining and work with his government.

“Traditional leaders, please, we are not competitors. We are here to work together. The same people living in the chiefdoms live in the polling stations, they live in the wards, they live in the constituencies, they live in the districts and the province and the country. We are serving these, the same people. Let us innovate together. Let’s care for the feelings of these people,” said President Hichilema. “That’s why we are reforming a number of things, including our minerals. We want Zambians to have licences to those minerals. So goes for timber, so goes for hunting concessions. I say hunting concessions because I’ve heard traditional leaders complaining. Do not complain, we want you to get better conditions. Better money, including money that will go to your own subjects many of whom do not see not even a penny after every hunting season. So, let’s work together. Let’s marry traditions, local government operations, central government operations…”

But representing the Nkala Game Management community in chief Shezongo’s area, Mubita Kaongolo cautioned the government against imposing outfitters on communities.

“I think they have their preferred outfitters they want to bring. Now even if they have got hidden agendas, we in the communities we are not going to accept someone they will just bring and impose. That one we are not going to accept. If they want to rebid, they should do it transparently not just bringing someone and say ‘we have picked on this one’. No! That we are not going to accept,” said Kaongolo. “We are not going to favour imposition of any outfitters, no. Like the issue of Nkala, it was bid, well tendered by the former government and we picked the rightful outfitter because we had only two applicants. If the complaint was coming from the other applicant who lost, yes, we can listen. But not those they want to impose on us.”

According to the Attorney General’s advice in a letter dated January 5, 2022 addressed to President Hakainde Hichilema on tender No. MTA/SP/001/2020, there was nothing illegal about the tender and that cancelling it would attract law suits against the government.