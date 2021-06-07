Nkandu still occupying government house illegally

President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo has continued abusing state resources as she has remained in the government ministerial house, has 24 hours state security, and still using government vehicles despite the dissolution of parliament that entitled her these fA visit to the ministers compound in Kabulonga area, after the State House roundabout going to Leopard Hill is a yellow wall fence where Nkandu Luo is still staying.
In addition, Ms. Luo is being taken around the country by government helicopters using the Vice President Inonge Wina, acts which are in complete breach of the electoral code of conduct.
Share this post
COMMENTS
Your story lacks a trace of investigative journalism.
Even you watchdog writers when you rent houses and the tenancy agreement is over, you give or are given a notice of when to vacate. Why then do you want Prof. Luo to vacate the government house there and then. In addition, find out what government regulations say about the period in which outgoing ministers are expected to vacate GRZ houses. Tell us also if there are any GRZ regulations governing the security detail of a sitting president’s running mate in an election period. Look to mature democracies and also tell us about regulations governing the security of a president and his/her vice. Then you can stand on rooftops and lecturer to us about what wrong Prof. Luo has done.