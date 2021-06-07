Nkandu still occupying government house illegally

President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo has continued abusing state resources as she has remained in the government ministerial house, has 24 hours state security, and still using government vehicles despite the dissolution of parliament that entitled her these fA visit to the ministers compound in Kabulonga area, after the State House roundabout going to Leopard Hill is a yellow wall fence where Nkandu Luo is still staying.

In addition, Ms. Luo is being taken around the country by government helicopters using the Vice President Inonge Wina, acts which are in complete breach of the electoral code of conduct.