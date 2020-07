Good morning Watchdog, I would like you to bring to light the shortage of drugs in most if not all government hospitals and clinics. Specifically Roan general hospital. The institution has essential drugs such as Panadol, metformin, Nifedipine to name just a few. Patients are given (5)five tablets of panadol which is not sufficient to relieve pain for a day. As watchdog can do a random check in gov’t clinics or hospitals for verification. Thank you

Share this post