No grade 12, no standing for political office

ECZ WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY QUALIFICATIONS WITHOUT A GRADE 12 CERTIFICATE FROM ASPIRING CANDIDATES

By Leah Ngoma

The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- says it will not accept trade certificates, diploma or university degrees separately without a grade 12 certificate from aspiring candidates during nominations for the august general elections.

This follows the Constitutional Court ruling in the case of Bizwayo Newton Nkunika vs Lawrence Nyirenda and Electoral Commission of Zambia relating to the interpretation of the term grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said a tertiary, vocational, craft, trade or apprenticeship certificate is not equivalent to a grade 12 certificate as it is not comparable in value amount, meaning and functions to a grade 12 certificate.

Mr. Nshindano says all candidates will be required to have their grade 12 certificates or equivalent validated by the Examination Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

And Mr. Nshindano has announced that the commission has increased the number of wards from 1, 624 to 1,853 and polling districts from 7,700 to 8,999 after the delimitation exercise although the number of constituencies remains the same at 156.

At the same briefing, Examinations Council of Zambia Director Michael Chilala dismissed reports suggesting that a school certificate by aspiring candidates should include 5 credits or better.

Dr. Chilala explains that a school certificate includes 6 passes including English of which 1 of the subjects must be credit or better or 5 subjects including English of which 2 should be credits or better.

PHOENIX NEWS