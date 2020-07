PRESIDENT LUNGU’S LAND PROMISE UNFULFILLED

President Edgar Lungu’s directive five years ago to have more than 8000 ex-miners who were retrenched in 2015 empowered with land has not been fulfilled.

Only a paltry 10 percent of the ex-miners have received the Promised Land, while the rest are languishing not knowing where to turn to.

Ex-miners and allied workers association of Zambia member, Safali Maxim has bemoaned the slow implementation of the program.

Diamond TV