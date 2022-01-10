No medicine for cancer patients

CANCER PATIENTS WAIT MONTHS FOR TREATMENT

By Victoria Yambani

Over 638 cancer patients are on the waiting list to receive treatment at the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka.

This is due to the non-availability of the treatment machines that are constantly breaking down.

The hospital has three machines and only one is operational.

Cancer Diseases Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Lewis Banda says for the hospital to manage the situation in the country, not less than 10 machines are needed.

He says the machines are old as they were installed 16 years ago.

And a patient, Malita Zulu from Petauke in Eastern Province has been unable to get treatment for over seven months now.