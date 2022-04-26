No one to defend HH from PF venom

JOE PANDWE WRITES:

Isn’t there a State House official or some Minister who can be defending President Hakainde Hichilema from Nakacinda’s attacks?

Isn’t there a State House official or any Minister who can ably handle that man who allegedly said the President is a cow?

Surely, should it always take the President to defend himself against Bowman’s rantings?

Lungu had a good number of sidekicks to defend him – bena Kampyongo, Amos Chanda, Malupenga, Dora, Chitotela, Sunday Chanda etc.

But in UPND, who stands up to defend our beloved Bally?

Why should Bally spend precious time defending himself against characters like Nakacinda, Bowman and ba big brother Wynter Kabimba?

UPND, correctly get your game on.

You’re letting too much irrelevant stuff slide onto HHs table!.

ZWD COMMENT: how do you expect those double dealers to defend him when most of them are just there to make money as they only joined when they realized that victory was certain? Still they don’t want to offend the opposition just in case.