No politics in Church, says Catholic Church

The Catholic Church has urged all priests to strictly adhere to the directive that NO politician must be accorded a chance to speak to congregants during MASS.
Bishop of Ndola BENJAMIN PHIRI says last year the diocese provided guidance on how the church should conduct itself when politicians visit churches.
Bishop PHIRI says it has been observed that some churches are overlooking the guidance.
The Bishop says churches are not a political platform to address the public but are places of worship.
This is contained in a Memorandum to all Priests, Religious Men and Women and all lay faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Ndola and Copied to the Diocesan Senior Management.
Bishop PHIRI says the Church should instead work in unity and also pray for the political leaders
COMMENTS
True there should be no politics in churches. Only politicians who run out of ideas and those that have good ideas rush to the Church and their tribes for support.
You may have to discipline that Father. He is abusing the Church for personal benefits.
Amen…spot on, on that point Bishop.