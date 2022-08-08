No politics in Church, says Catholic Church

The Catholic Church has urged all priests to strictly adhere to the directive that NO politician must be accorded a chance to speak to congregants during MASS.

Bishop of Ndola BENJAMIN PHIRI says last year the diocese provided guidance on how the church should conduct itself when politicians visit churches.

Bishop PHIRI says it has been observed that some churches are overlooking the guidance.

The Bishop says churches are not a political platform to address the public but are places of worship.

This is contained in a Memorandum to all Priests, Religious Men and Women and all lay faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Ndola and Copied to the Diocesan Senior Management.

Bishop PHIRI says the Church should instead work in unity and also pray for the political leaders