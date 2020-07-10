No water in Kaunda Square

FAILED LWSC

We as residents of Kaunda Square have again received a gift from this LWSC. Being given no water for a complete week.

We are supposed to be hygienic in this Covid-19 pandemic but it seems for us, we are not supposed to because this Govt through LWSC have shown exactly how they care! Being given no water.

We have followed them in their offices to demand for service but all they give us are complaint numbers.

From January we used to only get water Monday to Friday from 7-12 in the morning kwasila. Saturday & Sunday no water completely, but for June, we would go days without water. Now we are in July & in my location, we have not had water for the entirety of July.

Is this what they call development! Is this Sontapowabomba!

Please help us.

Disgruntled Kaunda Square resident.