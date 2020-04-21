Nobel literature winner backs 5G, coronavirus link assertions

Nobel Literature Laureate Alexievich Backs 5G Coronavirus Theory

Svetlana Alexievich (she is NOT the one speaking in video) , the Belarussian winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature, has suggested that there might be a link between wireless 5G technology and the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Alexievich told the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Belarussian service that “scientists aren’t fully certain’.

“We still need to fully understand whether this is the flu or whether 5G is already affecting the human immune system,” Alexievich said in the interview last week.

But The World Health Organization maintains that coronavirus cannot spread through radiowaves or 5G mobile networks.