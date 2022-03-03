Noel Nkhoma gets third appointment from govt

Utunensu

Noel Nhoma given third appointment within 4 months

He is on the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Board, Public Private Partnership (PPP

) Advisory Board now he is the chairman of the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ).

It’s like one person will be making decisions everywhere

Bob Sichinga writes:

I hv the greatest respect gorgeous my Nephew Noel, who I hv known for more than 25 yrs. A brilliant banker and businessman.

I wud like to truthfully wish him the very best in his assignments.

However, for him to be effective especially involving some difficult institutions and to sometimes avoid conflicts of interest, he needs to serve on a limited number of boards. In any case there is need for cross pollination of other ideas and experiences.

Secondly there are a lot of other members of this platform who hv equally invested in the work of UPND. The duchess [success] of the party was not a one man show. It is therefore wise that responsibilities are shared out to as many people as possible.

U can already see the resentment and frustration ftom others even on this platform.

It reminds me of Mr Francis Kaunda when he was Chairman and Chief Executive of ZCCM ; he sat on 40 other boards. In most cases he did not attend the board meetings, but sent his Assistants and other ZCCM executives to attend on his behalf, bcoz he was overwhelmed. That reduced the effectiveness of those boards.

Lastly, just as a cautionary counsel, many of u hv read what Corporate governance guides and principles say. I will not replicate them here