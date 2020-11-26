Now ECZ system asking voters for new passwords

Passwords for the voter registration kits have allegedly expired, resulting in the stoppage of issuance of cards at some centres in Lusaka.

But in an interview, Electoral Commission of Zambia acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya says she is not aware of such an occurrence but promised to get back once she has any information pertaining to this development.

A visit by Diamond News at Matero’s Hillside Primary school registration Centre around 10:00 hours found a long queue of people who had been at the Centre as early as 05:00 hours in the morning not being attended too.

Several other voters’ cards issuance were also experiencing similar challenges.

One of the agents who sought anonymity disclosed that the system is down hence needed new passwords, which were yet to be provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

