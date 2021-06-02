Now PF wants elections cancelled

Now PF wants elections cancelled

ZNPH considers postponement of August 12 elections due to COVID

THE Zambia National Public Health Institute says it may recommend postponement of the August 12 elections if in the worst-case scenario, the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms the country.

Institute Director General Victor Mukonka says if the COVID situation worsens, a lockdown will be recommended with resultant postponement of the polls.

Professor Mukonka observes that high risk mass political rallies where people are flouting health guidelines will likely worsen the already increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

Credit: ZNBC

