Now police summon Diamond TV editors

DIAMOND OCT 28 NEWS

Police have summoned Diamond TV editor , Costa Mwansa and Head of News and Current Affairs, George Chomba to appear before them at force headquarters tomorrow at 09 30 hours.

This is in connection with investigations police are conducting in relation to what is alleged to be a leaked speech of the 2021 budget.

Last week on Wednesday and Friday Mr. Mwansa and Mr. Chomba were questioned by police to find out how the Television station came into possession of the speech hours before it was presented to parliament.

The duo had their personal cell phones confiscated including a company laptop used for editorial purposes.

It is believed that police intend to arrest the two if they do not reveal the source of the document from the Ministry of Finance.

Traditionally, the Ministry of Finance gives media personnel embargoed copies of National Budget for expert analysis.

This is before the Finance Minister delivers the budget speech to members of Parliament.

This year, Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu delivered his budget speech on 25th September, 2020.

Meanwhile MISA Zambia chapter has condemned the act by police and described it as affront to media freedoms in the country.

