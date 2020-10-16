Now police summon HH in Chinsali

Police in Chinsali have summoned UPND president Hakainde Hichilema barely a day after they summoned Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe to appear before the same police.

The two are ‘expected ‘ to appear for questioning on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 09 hours but the police have not disclosed the reasons for the summons.

Police officers from Force Headquarters in Lusaka attempted to serve the summons on Hakainde Hichilema at the UPND headquarters in Lusaka after 17 hours today but failed because there was no senior official to sign the summon.

It is not yet clear if they have now managed to serve the summons on the UPND leader.

