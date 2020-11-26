Numbers don’t lie, PF told

Can someone at statehouse transplate these facts to Mr. Freedom Sikazwe.

1. GDP growth: 2011 = 5.56%; ……………… 2019 = 1%

2. GDP per capita: 2011 = US$1,644; …2019 = US$1,307

3. Consumer price index (2010 = 100): 2011= 106.43; ………2020 = 235.30

4. Exchange rate (Close): 2011= K4.86 per US$; ……. 2020 = K18 per US$

5. Current account balance (% of GDP): 2011= 4.66%; …… 2017= *-3.89%

6. Central government debt, total (% of GDP): 2011 = 18%; ……. 2018 = 69%

7. Tax revenue (% of GDP): 2011 = 17.12%; …2017 = 14.94%

8. Fuel: 2011=Petrol @ k8.16, Diesel @ K7.57… 2019=Petrol@ 15.20, Diesel @ K13.43

9. JCTR Basis Needs Basket: September 2011= K 2,923; ……2020 = K7,200

10. National debt: 2011= US$3.5billion;…………2020=US$27billion.

11. Foreign currency reserves: 2011 = Six months import cover…… 2019 = 1.5 months import cover

12. Food inflation: 2011 = 3.5% ……… 2020 = 16%

13. General inflation: 2011 = 8%…… 2020 = 15.6%

14. Mosi Lager: 2011 = K4.50……. 2020 = K10.00

15. SMAZ membership: 2011 = 1,348 ……… 2020 = 3,781,227

Richard W