Nyimba Investments completes delivery of farming inputs

NYIMBA Investments have completed the supply and delivery of farming inputs for the 2021/22 season, saying farmers should now start collecting fertiliser.

Last week, Agriculture minister Mtolo Phiri announced that the collection of inputs for the season should start today.

Nyimba Investments Head-Sales and Marketing Willings Mulendema said yesterday that the company was engaged to supply 103,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser, which the company had procured by July.

The company is supplying fertiliser in northwestern, copperbelt and central provinces. So far Nyimba has taken inputs in all districts of its operations.

“We have delivered over 72,000 metric tonnes into all districts to fill up all available storage spaces. The balance of 31, 000 metric tonnes is at the main hub in Lusaka. We have deployed our fleet of trucks in all the hubs in readiness to start replenishing stocks as we issue out to fill up these warehouses that could not accommodate the full FISP allocation for that district,” said Mr Mulendema.

Mr Mulendema thanked the government for giving Nyimba a chance to be among the suppliers saying the company would not fail to honor its contractual obligations. He said Nyimba realizes that for agriculture to flourish, the company should ensure timely delivery of inputs.

NYIMBA INVESTMENTS

In Pictures: Nyimba Head-Sales and Marketing Willings Mulendema inspects inputs for the 2021/22 farming season, These stocks are in the main bub in Lusaka en route to the districts where Nyimba is supplying.

Pictures by Nicholas Mwale