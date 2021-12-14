Nyirenda calls for arrest of Nakachinda

CALL FOR JUDICIARY TO CITE NAKACINDA FOR CONTEMPT

The Operation Young Vote -OYV- has condemned PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema is summoning some Judges to his residence to influence their handling of election petition cases and outcomes with the view of taking Zambia back to a one party state.

OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the utterances by Mr Nakacinda are not only wild but also contemptuous on the Judiciary if proven otherwise.

Mr Nyirenda says what make this whole episode unfortunate is that Mr Nakachinda uttered the said contemptuous stuff in the vicinity of the courts and indicated that he relied on third party informants and never made efforts to verify the information as Chairperson for Information and Publicity for the PF.

He has since suggested that the Judiciary, using its inherent powers and on its own motion, cites Mr Nakachinda for contempt and summons him to substantiate his claims and in the event that it is established that he lied, a heavy punitive measure must be mated on him.

While addressing PF supporters at the High Court grounds yesterday, Mr Nakachinda alleged that President Hichilema has started inviting Judges to his residence with a view to influence the court outcome on cases involving election petitions.

