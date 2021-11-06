One billion Pounds UK investment to Zambia

£1 BILLION WORTH OF UK INVESTMENT

By Alexander Nkosi

According to to the UK government website, UK and Zambia sign landmark Green Growth Compact to drive billions in sustainable investment, create jobs and strengthen economic partnership.

The UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said:

“The UK and Zambia are partners in growing greener, more stable economies that create jobs in both countries and new business opportunities.

The Green Growth Compact is a landmark agreement that will benefit the UK and Zambia by boosting UK investment in Zambia by up to £1 billion, creating thousands of jobs and supporting green energy production.”

