OP officer beats up wife, locks her in house

Good morning Zambian watchdog. Please hide my identity, I’m passing on a message. Right now on Twitter is a South African woman married to a Zambian man named Brian Nambayo Nalishuwa ( a government official working for the OP ) asking for help as he has assaulted her, he has taken away her phones and car keys, the police are not doing much. He has gone away with their children too. Kindly share for awareness as she cannot get any help because the police are protecting him and she has no voice as a foreigner.

Her address is

222 ACACIA ROAD ROMA PARK. He has her locked in the house and taken her phones and car keys from her. She’s currently twitting from a laptop with a low battery because he’s taken away all her chargers.