Opinion poll: junk is junk

Elias Munshya writes

#Bakwetu

Junk is junk.

Pseudo-intellectual quacks are just that.

If someone tells you that they did a political electoral opinion poll involving 59,000 respondents, please run away.

No one runs an electoral opinion poll involving such a colossal number of respondents. It is expensive, noisy, and logistically impossible.

59,000 in 5 provinces means they did about 11,800 per province, translating into about 500 respondents per day assuming the so called questionnaire was for 3 weeks as claimed.

Who funded such an activity? Who administered this questionnaire to the 59,000 people?

PF, has just been had by pseudo intellectual quacks.

In the photo is PF chairman for opinion polls Masauso Chirwa