Opposition MPS insult each other

MPs Munir Zulu of Lumezi and Anthony Mumba of Kantanshi insulting each other .

It’s a pity that these are the lowlifes we have on parliament.

Using such insulting language is actually a criminal offense.

[06/02, 22:51] Hon Anthoni Mumba: Are you sure you want a fight with me?

[06/02, 22:54] Hon Anthoni Mumba: mwana keep the peanuts you have been paid silently……i will crush you i wear size 15.

[06/02, 22:56] Hon Anthoni Mumba: you will soon hear from me! you little piece of shit! who are you to judge me…..and clowns you are working with!

[06/02, 22:57] Munir Zulu: Niga mind your language

[06/02, 23:00] Munir Zulu: Don’t try to think that your little scrams from the covid deal that stinks of corruption can silence me. Don’t think that because of your body size you can threaten me Anthony.

You are just little last piece of shit I intend to expose in my crusade against corruption.