Opposition walk out of ECZ, PF meeting

Political parties yesterday walked out of a consultative stakeholders meeting called by the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Zambia law Development Commission on the operationalization of the right to vote for prisoners.

Political parties Chairperson, Jackson Silavwe explained that the meeting lacked consultation urging the ECZ and ZLDC to fully engage all the stakeholders in the process.

Among the parties that walked out of the meeting were UPND, NDC, NAREP, Golden party and MMD.

Meanwhile, the ECZ proceeded with the meeting with the PF and its agents operating in the opposition.

Some of the recommendations by a technical committee is that political parties will not be allowed to physically campaign in prisons.

This recommendation is aimed at making sure that the PF using government officials, order and manipulate prisoners to vote for the PF.