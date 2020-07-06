Opposition won’t be allowed to campaign in prisons, says prisons director

In this video, LIsten to Chisela Chileshe, COMMISSIONER GENERAL of the Zambia correctional service.

He says he has directed prisons service officers not to allow the opposition to campaign in prisons or to prison wardens because he and his officers have been built houses by the PF.

In 2021, prisoners will be allowed to vote. But now government says opposition when not be allowed to campaign in prisons.

So now men in uniform are politicians? What makes this chap think that just because government has built houses for some officers using tax payers and borrowed money, every officer is now a PF cadre? He talks about hatred but he is choking with hatred.