Other side of Zanaco employee pregnancy fraud

Watchdog,

Yesterday you shared a story about A gentleman called Wilfred Phiri who alleged that Anita Siamuzwe a Zanaco employee Faked a pregnancy to get money from him.

Well the Man in the story is actually a Pastor in based in The USA. His real name is William Beckford now but was known as William Phiri while he lived in Zambia. He leaked the story to watchdog while hiding behind a fake name to defame the poor lady. They were in a normal relationship and never met on social media. The man has known the lady since she was a teenager.

The story is bogus. The truth is that the man is 52 years old and has struggled to impregnate any woman all his life. His American wife left him because he couldn’t give her children and so to prove a point he has been asking Zambian women on Facebook out and all he says is he wants a child and will buy the woman a house if they have him a child.

Honestly if that man was telling the truth soon as he was told the lady was pregnant he would have involved his elders in Zambia to mediate for him. Reading further on his story it doesn’t even add up. For a child who was born in March 2019 how does the gassing and Covid even come into play when they all happened in 2020.

Some of us in America know William. The man fires blanks he couldn’t dare put his real name there because he knows there are other women he’s been trying to make children with.

These below are the pictures of the man.

I have evidence of conversations he has had with two other Zambian based women with his legendary “have a baby with me” I will support the child and will buy you a house. You can ask him if you want that’s his real name and he knows the truth!