Over 3000 nurses not paid since last year

By Tinkerbel Mwila
The Zambia Union of Nurses Organization (ZUNO) is dismayed at government’s failure to pay four months’ salary arrears owed to over 3,000 nurses and midwifes recently employed in the health sector.
ZUNO general secretary Fray Michelo says it is discouraging that when the nurses are working tirelessly to serve citizens who need health care services, they have gone for four months without getting paid.
MR Michelo has told Phoenix News in an interview that there has been no notification or show that government would quickly pay the affected workers their salary arrears and has since demanded that government pays off the arrears to the affected 3,000 health workers without any further delay.
Meanwhile, Mr. Michelo is calling on the ministry of labour and social security to intensify sensitization to workers on the new employment act and inspections to ensure there is adequate implementation of the act.
Efforts to get ministry of health permanent secretary – technical services, Dr. Kennedy Malama over the non-payment of nurses and midwives failed as his mobile phone went unanswered.
Very sad develoment, nurses are life savers , key workers who should be paid before ministers and senior government officials. Very selfish way to treat people. Have police and army also not been paid ???
Where did the culture of failing to pay public service workers come from. It was not there in the old UNIP days. The habit is very bad. If Government itself can not pay its workers, will they be morally justified to prosecute private companies that do not pay workers. Take my word, this Government is useless.
Famous Zambian saying, “What can one do one must accept “. !!
Now they hv a convenient excuse for not paying the nurses: money was diverted to paying police who were dealing with the gassing spree around the country. But what about failure to pay four months ago?