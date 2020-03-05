Over 3000 nurses not paid since last year

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Zambia Union of Nurses Organization (ZUNO) is dismayed at government’s failure to pay four months’ salary arrears owed to over 3,000 nurses and midwifes recently employed in the health sector.

ZUNO general secretary Fray Michelo says it is discouraging that when the nurses are working tirelessly to serve citizens who need health care services, they have gone for four months without getting paid.

MR Michelo has told Phoenix News in an interview that there has been no notification or show that government would quickly pay the affected workers their salary arrears and has since demanded that government pays off the arrears to the affected 3,000 health workers without any further delay.

Meanwhile, Mr. Michelo is calling on the ministry of labour and social security to intensify sensitization to workers on the new employment act and inspections to ensure there is adequate implementation of the act.

Efforts to get ministry of health permanent secretary – technical services, Dr. Kennedy Malama over the non-payment of nurses and midwives failed as his mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS