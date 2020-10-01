Parley ratifies Patrick Mvunga as BOZ governor as Given Lubinda says even a lawyer can be BOZ Governor

Patrick Mvunga’s appointment as Bank of Zambia (BOZ) Governor was ratified by parliament Thursday afternoon.

And contributing to debate on the report by the select Committee on Mvunga’s appointment, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda argued that under the current law, even a lawyer can be appointed as a governor for the Central Bank.

“Even a lawyer or an accountant can be Bank of Zambia Governor, the law is clear,” Lubinda argued.

He charged that they (opposition) only wanted the BOZ governor to come from their region adding that Mvunga should not be judged based on his social conduct and interactions.

But Liuwa Member of Parliament (UPND) and former Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwani has maintained that Patrick Mvunga was not qualified to hold the position of Central Bank Governor.

He pointed out that Mvunga is well qualified in accounting but the position of a Central Bank Governor requires a macro economist.

“The Bank of Zambia needs a macro economist, not an agriculture economist or an accountant, and I cannot dare put a commercial banker at the helm of a Central Bank,” Dr Situmbeko stressed.

He observed that Zambia was currently in a financial and economic crisis and there was no time to learn but lamented that the country was now taking a very serious risk with Mvunga’s appointment.

Contributing to the debate, Munali Member of Parliament and Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo claimed that the Kwacha was currently performing poorly because of negative comments by the opposition. But Dr Musokotwani charged that the Kwacha was performing badly because the PF led government ignored advice not to continue borrowing.

