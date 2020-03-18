Parliament adjourned without voting on Bill 10

Parliament has adjourned indefinitely without voting on Bill 10.

The PF has been dilly darling to vote since they don’t have enough numbers to force through a Bill that seeks to amputate the constitution

The reason given for adjourning is the fear of the coronavirus.

But the PF will be having conferences on Friday.

The adjournment is good news for Judas Iscariot Lungwangwa and his disciples Teddy Kansonso and Mukumbuta Mulowa as it means they will remain on PF pat roll until next attempt.