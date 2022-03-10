Parliamentary Accounts committee boss found wanting

Speaker Mutti throws Mwambazi under the bus

….You can’t continue chairing PAC sittings on DMMU audits

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ordered Public Accounts Committee Chairman Warren Mwambazi to stop chairing PAC sittings since he has interest in one of his companies that has been summoned by the committee.

This follows the ongoing sittings by PAC to consider the report on the Audit Report on the utilisation of COVID 19 funds from July 2020 to October 2021 by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU.

Ms Nelly Mutti made the rullling yesterday in accordance with Parliamentary and Ministerial code of conduct, Chapter 16 of the laws of Zambia and standing orders that provides guidance on the subject of a member having pecuniary interest in the matter before the House.

The Speaker also explained that she made a ruling after investigating the matter arising from a point of order that raised by Mufulira Member of Parliament Golden Mwila.

Mwila wanted to know if Mwambazi was in order to continue chairing meetings of the Public Accounts Committee when he was allegedly linked to one of the companies summoned by PAC.

Section 5 of the Act provides that a member shall not speak in the National Assembly or the Committee in which he has interest to the Assembly or Committee.

She explained that standing order number 155 of the National Assembly of Zambia, augments this statutory provision on the requirement for the member to disclose pecuniary interest.

She has since ordered Mwambazi to participate as a mere MP and not as PAC Chairman during the consideration of the Auditor Generals ‘queries on the procurement of COVID 19 materials.

Mwambazi’s company Balaam Limited is one of the corrupt companies that supplied Covid-19 supplies to the DMMU using his connections in opposition PF.