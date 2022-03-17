Parliamentary accounts committee should be disbanded

PARLIAMENTARY PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE SERVES NO PURPOSE, SHOULD BE DISBANDED

All we here are sensational revelations about this and that ministry or government official failing to account for public money; being turned back for failing to account. But we have never heard of any one being arrested for the financial crimes being revealed by the public accounts committee (PAC).

So maybe PAC is just for entertainment or a conduit for MPs to receive sitting allowances and issue alarming statements that result in nothing.

Look at the latest example below. These criminals clearly committed crimes but nothing will happen. The report will be filed at parliament, MPs get their sitting allowances and thieves go to continue their lives. In essence, government has lost twice, (1) by the original theft, (2), by paying MPs to receive information which won’t be used.

Read this 👇

Ex-Sport PS fails to justify purchase of 50 tankers

Former Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development Permanent Secretary John Phiri yesterday failed to justify before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) how he procured 50 fuel tankers without approval from Cabinet Office.

This was when Nalolo legislator Imanga Wamunyima asked Dr Phiri to present proof before PAC that the Secretary to the Cabinet authorised the purchase of the 50 fuel tankers.

PAC chairperson Warren Mwambazi also demanded that Dr Phiri explains how the number of fuel trucks to be bought changed from the 25 authorised by then Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti to 50.