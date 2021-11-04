Passwords for lands register in hands of foreigners

THESE INCOMPETENT THIEVES ALSO👇🏿

Lands ministry has no full access to own system

THE Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has failed to deal with some land malpractices because it is not fully in charge of the Zambia Integrated Lands Management Information System (ZILMIS), which it has used for the last nine years.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary Ndashe Yumba said the developer of the system, who is in Israel, is the only one with source codes which allow full access.

Government in 2013 engaged an Israeli company to set up ZILMIS, a computerised land administration system to provide secure, transparent and traceable land transactions that would help in identifying fraudulent practices.

However, the latest Auditor General’s report has revealed weaknesses in the management of the ZILMIS in the issuance of title deeds. The report revealed, among other things, that 2,769 properties on the system had missing information on the land size and location.