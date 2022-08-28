Pastor arrested for raping 18 year old

Pastor arrested for the offence of rape

27th August,2022-Police at Plainview Police post have charged and arrested M/ George Phiri aged 30 a Pastor of United End of Time Church situated in Kanyama site and service for the offence of rape.

This was after on August 16, 2022 at around 15:00 hours police received a report of alleged rape from M/ Davis Kamwanga aged 43 a resident of Garden House Compound who reported on behalf of his niece F/ Juvenile aged 18 who had been sexually abused by M/ George Phiri aged 30 a pastor of United End of Time Church situated in Kanyama site and service. The Incident is alleged to have occurred on August15, 2022 at around 11:00 hours within Kanyama site and service.

Brief facts of the matter are that the victim was being kept by the accused at his house although the two are not related. The pastor was helping the victim with shelter and school fees and took advantage of the situation by taking her to a lodge within Kanyama compound and explained that she had a problem with her stomach that he needed to heal. He had canal knowledge of her. A medical report form was issued to the victim. Police have today the August 27, 2022 received the medical form which has since been signed and the findings are consistent with the allegations.

The suspect will appear in court soon and was released on police bond.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON