Pay doctors now, demands UPND

We are deeply saddened at reports of an impending go slow by our doctors, due to the deliberate failure by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime to discharge salary arrears, settling allowances, as well as the failure to absorb over 500 qualified doctors who are now roaming the streets.

We are entirely sympathetic and support the push by doctors to get their dues settled, but also strongly and earnestly urge that there should not be any unnecessary disruption to the life saving services which our doctors continue to provide to all of us under very difficult circumstances.

It is both disheartening and disturbing, that the welfare of our frontline personnel has been sacrificed to PF sponsored corruption and plunder, necessitated by politically motivated empowerment programs.

We are urging, that if the K470m Presidential Empowerment Fund is indeed government money, the government must urgently and promptly reallocate an equivalent amount to go towards paying salary arrears and settling allowances for not just doctors, but also nurses, teachers and our police officers.

The new UPND administration will prioritize the welfare of all our frontline personnel by delivering better and commensurate conditions of work for their services and sacrifice to our country.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

23 May 2021