Paying in US dollar in Zambia

Editor,

I remember during the reign of President Mwanawasa, using the US Dollar to charge for goods and services was illegal and law breakers were arrested. No wonder the exchange rate was good.

But today under this useless regime, people do just as they wish. Just go to any of these shopping Malls and ask how much rent is. They will straight away tell you $200 per square metre or $3000 per month. It is the same for residential rent in most uptown areas especially those owned by foreigners. This is one of the major reasons causing financial distortions. Zambians have to go buy actual US Dollars to pay rent in their own country.

What kind of government is this?

Mwanida