Pedical Road in Luapula

me – The person who is reporting is trying to show that govt is not working – isn’t he reminding abena Luapula about August? Poor workmanship has been done on the road – true. But to be melodramatic about a road that is passing through a foreign country just because it is convenient, is plain wrong. That road is very complicated to work on knowing how disorganized our friends who own the land where it passes are.
Pedicle road isn’t in Luapula, it’s in DR Congo
Sometimes it is better to have facts before responding to issues being raised by the members of the public. Yes Pedicle is in DRC and the guy reporting is only highlighting the part where he was marooned. The fact of the matter is from Mufulira to Mokambo no road exists because the tarmar road was removed by a contractor who has long disappeared three years ago. The side road the company made is worse than what is being shown in the clip. Then the tarmac part of Pedicle road is full of “Pondholes”. If you are in habit of arguing please don’t, I travelled from there recently. The factor that people of Luapula are not only stunted as recently reported, there are humble, they don’t talk too much like Dr. Chitalu.
Is this not the road pf promised to work to bituminous standard? I was against zambia working on this road alone because congolese are DIFFICULT pipo. Actually congolese dont give a damn about that road. Zambia put up the chembe bridge, did drc contribute anything? The solution is just to grading it twice a year, chapwa
Katumbi promised to finish that road that’s not our responsibility ba Console should finish it
That road is in Congo DR. What is this reporter trying to say? Use Tuta Rd. When did Zambia start developing other countries? Just because it is convenient?
Know your history guys. The agreement was signed between Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia, in the 1950s that while Zambia shall be responsible for the construction and maintenance of the Congo Pedicle road, the Congo shall only provide for the safe passage of Zambians through that territory. The agreement still stands today.
Infact its MMD govt tendered an Italian company to tarred that road but the contactor kept on grading the road.when ba sata any his PF came they tarred the road though not yet complete,we should appreciate were it is due.The remaining stretch is small to start saying mwebena Luapula muka vote bwino next year.Zambia is big it can’t be developed at the same time,even when we change govt it will be the same.Elo iyi yena kukosa until 2030 that’s when will see development bakalatila fye tulelipila euro bond ne nkongole basha bakongola so tupele I chance.Elo nomba both twine bapangileko tukonaika ukwisa tampa ukusanga afresh kwati nifilya ba MMD batucitile mu 1991 ati ba UNIP balisenda impiya shonse.Tuleba carefull ukubena ninshi balelipila inkongole bakongola ku ma compaign,icalo cikalaonaka
that’s Congo DR!!! not Zambia. let them work on that road. all they are interested in is tolling at Mokambo and Mwenda. Iyi yena. not PF problem.
And there I was buying over 20 buses for campaign purposes for my party. See how this beautiful land is seriously neglected.
The onus on the. Pedicle road lies on DRC. We did our. best part to help them ad they benefit more, Let us call a spade a spade, We Zambians must learn to be fair and knowledgeable,
COMMENTS
