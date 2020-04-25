Pentecostal churches also refuse to resume public worshiping

1

Pentecostal churches also refuse to resume public worshiping

Bread of Life and Northmead Assembly led by Bishop Joe Imakando and Bishop Joshua Banda respectively have also refused to play Russian roulette on Covid -19 by resuming face to face worship as directed by government.

Russian Roulette is a lethal game of chance in which a player places a single round in a revolver, spins the cylinder, places the muzzle against their head, and pulls the trigger, in the hope that the round does not reach the barrel of the gun and therefore fire.

This is exactly what the PF is doing by opening churches. Thank God the Holly Spirit has intervened and Churches have refused to be purveyors of this deadly disease. Maybe someone wants donor funding by creating a huge crisis.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Salvation Army, UCZ also refuse to resume public worshiping
  2. Catholics, SDAs refuse to resume public worship amid Covid-19
  3. Lungu says churches can resume operating
  4. Private media owners refuse to be abused by govt over coronavirus
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *