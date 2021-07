People

of Eastern Province Today Braved all Odds of Police and PF Cadres intimidations to block HH.

They put up their Lives on the Chopping Board to Protect HH and UPND Right to Campaign.

HH has 100% Support in Eastern Province,it’s now his STRONGHOLD .

Zambia has decided 2021, FORWARD WITH HH.

Hon.Mbuzi

Luangeni 1

0970907047

Chipata.

TYPE HH AND YOUR DISTRICT NOW.