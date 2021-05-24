Petition against president Lungu takes shape

Attorney General Applies to join Eligibility petition

ATTORNEY General, Likando Kalaluka, has applied to join the petition proceeding in which University of Zambia (UNZA) Lecturer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation have challenged the nomination of President Edgar Lungu.

The two are represented by lawyer John Sangwa from Simeza and Sangwa Associates.

The matter comes up for hearing of an application to join the Attorney General as Second Respondent on Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 at 09 hours. On the same day, the court will make orders on how the matter will proceed.

This is according to a Notice for Scheduling Conference and Summons issued by the Constitutional Court