PF accuses UPND of punishing farmers

The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership said UPND government is punishing innocent farmers by failing to provide Food Reserve Agency sacks.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Rapheal Nakachinda said it is unfortunate that farmers have stayed for two months in depots without being given sacks.

He said the UPND promised to be there for the people but the current situation is unacceptable.

He appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Agriculture to ensure that the situation is resolved.

Meanwhile Mr Nakachinda has given the new dawn government 48 hours ultimatum to start giving out farming inputs to farmers.

“By now farmers should have farming inputs in their homes but what is being said is that they are auditing FISP,” he said.

And Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo said it is saddening that farmers can be subjected to such suffering.

Mr Kampyongo said farmers will lose out if the situation is not resolved.

He said farming season is around the corner but farmers are languishing at depots.