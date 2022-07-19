PF advised to truly accept HH as president and move on

Nkonkomalimba Kafunda writes:

I inadvertently , but quite pleasantly so, listened to President Hichilema’s speech at the 1st private sector day commemoration as I searched for lunch time news on radio 2 this afternoon.

He was speaking about job creation, reducing the cost of doing business by, among other things, abolishing or streamlining tedious licenses and regulatory charges, making finance affordable, accessible and available to businesses large and small, stressing that he was an advocate for the people of Zambia bent on improving lives through opportunities that are there for Zambians to benefit through polices, laws and regulations that encourage and spur growth tilted in locals’ favor .

Soon after, I tuned to another station where PF Acting President Given Lubinda was, in annoyingly stark contrast, rubbishing the just ended AU Mid Year summit as a flop which was shunned by 8 of the 13 invited heads of state because the UPND agenda was inimical to the ideals of Pan Africanism. What hogwash!

Ba PF how do you define and measure success? This was an AU summit arranged by AU meaning the secretariat not the Zambian government made the invitations. We just hosted and it was great honor to do so, successfully if I may add. Like all other invited countries, Zambia was allocated 57 seats for its delegates. How bitter, petty, frivolous, vexatious and infuriating can you people be? Is there no end to your hatred? Your contempt for a President who has put Zambia’s interests as priority?

Accusing this government of being puppets of imperialists for creating an environment that woos foreign direct investment, for jobs for our jobless people in both the informal and formal sectors, after spending your years in government impoverishing an already poor people through wholesale, grand corruption is a bit rich. Savings from your halted corruption are now being used t recruit and renumerate teachers and health workers, loot stashed at concubines’ homes is being used as bursary for vulnerable students. As you try to grapple with your diminishing relevance through outlandishly misleading statements, discern between what is morally and ethically acceptable and what is politically expedient. The people are neither blind nor ignorant they can tell the difference between hot air and the real deal.

There is finally a real light at the end of the proverbial tunnel not the farcical PF light that turned out to be a speeding out of control train wreck. By Nkonkomalimba