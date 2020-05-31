PF allows bars owned by foreigners to reopen

PF secretly allows Bars owned by foreigners and caders to open

AGAINST the prescribed measures to curb the Cornavirus, the Government has allowed foreign owned pubs and those run by PF sympathizers to open.

Most if not all clubs owned by Zambians who survive through these bars remain shut. The PF who assumed power largely as a pro poor party is now perceived as an “elite club” for bourgeois whose only pre occupation is to amasse personal wealth.

National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Stephen Nyirenda (in the video) laments how and why PF could allow Chicagoes at East Park and a club, Puddy Blues in Chelston owned by a named former Lusaka Mayor and Diplomat.