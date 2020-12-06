PF aspiring MP beats up voter

Kabwata PF aspirant Clement Tembo assaults Libala ward Vice Chairman

PF Libala Ward 7 Vice Chairman PETER KAZEMBE was on Friday 27th November, 2020 attacked & assaulted in Woodland’s area by Mr. CLEMENT TEMBO for refusing to endorse his aspirations as Member of Parliament in 2021.

And youths in Libala Ward 7 youths have described Mr. Tembo’s behavior of expecting everyone to endorse him as childish.

“It is unfair and unreasonable for one to assert himself as the possible preferred candidate who everyone must endorse. This childish behavior is what made him contest as independent last election as no political party wants to be identified with violent individuals”, said youths who chose to remain anonymous.

For an aspiring candidate who does not even hold a structure to assault a Party official is unheard of!

Since he is not in the party structure, let the system summon this overzealous individual using the name of the President for personal mileage before it’s too late.

He should not think being on TV, Radio & Social Media makes him the people’s favorite.

Character is important. For Libala Ward7, an assault on one is an assault on all,” said one of the officials.