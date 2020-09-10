PF blames central bank for rotten Kwacha

The Patriotic Front says the Bank of Zambia is deliberately sabotaging the Kwacha. Speaking on behalf of the ruling party, PF member of the Central committee Kennedy Kamba said junior workers at BoZ are not given permanent jobs hence the Kwacha is losing value. He has told BoZ directors to resign.
Just last week, the PF were blaming Covid 19 for the worthless local currency.
COMMENTS
These are the real advisers to Lungu. What ever they say to him he follows without question. Ever heard of Necklacing? We need to start Necklacing these people. Remember they were gassing people, now is ouoowr turn to turn the tables and show them who is the boss.
People all over the world want an independent Central Bank! PF is advocating interference in BOZ operations. Good governance has disappeared under this regime
the question is, is the central bank the government? what does boZ have to do with that this is total no sense now