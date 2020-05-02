PF brings in bad man as northwestern chairperson

This is Koshita Shengamo. The bad man is the new PF chairperson for the Northwestern province. He has replaced Kungo, the useful idiot who is now in police cells.

In 2002, Shengamo was the High Commissioner to South Africa. He was famous for womanising. When his wife got sick, he ditched her and abandoned her so that she could die on her own while he chased fresh blood. According to Amos Malupemga, it took the South African High Court to force Shengamo to take care of the mother of his children who was at the point of death. Late President Mwanawasa could not tolerate this inhuman behaviour and got rid of the selfish man from his administration .

This is the new representative of PF in Northwestern province.