PF cadre buys Rolls Royce after landing govt contract

0

PF cadre buys Rolls Royce after landing govt contract

CHIZA GONDWE BUYS A ROLLS ROYCE

After winning a $1million tender to supply the Judiciary with 46 vehicles, Sarago General Dealers proprietor, Chiza Gondwe has bought himself a Rolls Royce Wraith.

The Judiciary received strong social-media criticism when it awarded Gondwe the tender beating official dealers such as Toyota Zambia and Southern Cross Motors.

Gondwe owns a Car Wash in Kabwata and a vehicle supply company that has business with banks that sell-on-lease vehicles to their clients.

In October, Gondwe was awarded the contract worth $1,012,000.00 to supply 46, 4×4 vehicles in a period of four weeks.

Gondwe seems to have splashed his profits from the tender by purchasing the Rolls Royce Wraith, an ultra luxury vehicle that can be seen parked at his fitment centre in Kabwata.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Agro dealers to protest at State House
  2. Lusambo buys buses for 2021
  3. UPND’ social contract with the people
  4. Ministry of health pay Kalusha Bwalya K16m to supply gowns but…
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *