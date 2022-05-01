FRUSTRATION

PF CADRE RUBBISHES K2 FUEL REDUCTION

👉🏾 Says UPND should just concentrate on cows

By Danton Ndlovu

You increase fuel by K4.6 and 21 days later it is reduced by K2.

The prices of essential commodities increased when fuel increased and will remain increased despite this reduction.

From the look of things UPND has failed to manage the economy of the country and we call on UPND to focus on cattle farming and leave governance to people that can manage the economy.

UPND is being managed by the economy like the cattle farmer is managed by the slow pace at which cattle increase through normal reproduction.

Leadership is there to support systems in governance to bring about conspicuous development, peace and tranquility in a given society.

The UPND Govt has failed to lead the country and only focussed on sharing their personal hatred and successes that don’t benefit an ordinary citizen.

We cannot watch people keep on getting allowances and salaries when they are doing nothing to better the economy of an ordinary citizen.

The reduction of K2 on fuel is not because we have attained some economic achievement but because the increment of K4.6 was done without thinking and without paying attention to the citizens needs and wants. Citizens have reduced the number of meals per day due to the high cost and the impact of free education is lost because it’s very expensive to feed a child going to school.

The War in Ukraine is still going on and we can tell that the fuel adjustments are being implemented by the arrogance of UPND and failure for them to critically study the economy and solutions needed to cushion the increments. The attention of Governance has been lost and we need to speak as ordinary citizens. We cannot allow UPND to be treating us like kids.

There should be justification for fuel increase not just because it’s a UPND program.

For me UPND is being as useless as they were when in opposition. Their being useless has continued even after making it to Govt.

People that study the governance and political landscape of Zambia can now agree that, Zambia as 10 serious problems and these are;

1. Leadership Crisis

2. Leadership Experience

3. Leadership understanding

4. Leadership forecast

5. Leadership dynamics

6. Leadership literacy

7. Leadership transformation

8. Leadership transposition

9. Leadership roles and

10. Leadership styles

I have wasted your time to highlight 10 leadership problems because I want you to understand the importance of leadership in the governance system of any community.

UPND must stop playing and avoid exerting their arrogance on people if they cannot manage the economy for Zambia let them focus on cattle farming and let others contribute to the leadership Zambia needs.

Be warned as UPND that citizens are not looking at how personally successful you are but how your leadership can help better the life of citizens. Stop increasing fuel prices for you to reduce it later so that the unlearned citizens may mistake you for being good leaders when you are not.

We shall not allow UPND to play with citizens in this manner anymore, increase fuel prices by a big margin and reduce it by a small margin which is resulting in the increment of the cost of living for ordinary citizens.

If you cannot manage the economy please focus on cattle farming where you have seemed successful as a party.

Without further delay, I declare UPND as a cooperative that must focus on cattle farming and leave Governance to those that can manage.

Danton Ndhlovu

Concerned Citizen