PF cadres burn opposition campaign materials

Above the law …
PF cadres attack printing company, burn UPND T-shirts
Some known PF cadres have attacked a private printing company that was printing T shirts for UPND.
The cadres who kept bragging that nothing can be done to them say they had been instructed by the party leadership.
Watch video below…IMG_7957
Share this post
COMMENTS
When people say Zambia will burst into flames after the August 2021 general elections PF is denying and sueing innocent citizens with divergent viewpoints. In a democratic and multiparty state like Zambia why should PF cadres burn UPND campaign materials and also go to the extent of abominable insults? What will happen to any person who will be found putting on UPND materials? Definitely PF cadres are prepared to shed innocent blood and PF have no respect for human life.