PF cadres burn radio station

PF cadres set ablaze Kalungwishi FM in Chiengi

– Former Member of Parliament for Chiengi Constituency Given Katuta says the people that burnt Kalungwishi FM in Chiengi District are Patriotic Front (PF) cadres.

The known cadres cadres are said to have committed the arson today, Thursday 24th June 2021.

But the police in a statement say its unknown people.

See statement below…

24TH JUNE, 2021 – Police in Luapula Province are investigating an incident of Arson in which Kalungwishi FM Radio Station in Chief Mununga of Chiengi District is reported to have been set ablaze by unknown criminals in the early hours of today, 24th June, 2021 around 01 00 hours.

Police who rushed to the scene found three bottles and a 20 litre container containing some petrol which is suspected to have been used to ignite the fire which burnt an air conditioner valued at K13,000 and a Transmission cable valued at K3000 bringing the total value of property destroyed to K16,000.

Members of the public who quickly responded to the call of distress managed to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the building.

According to a security guard, Lewis Mwila aged 54 who was on duty at the time of the incident, three criminals were spotted at the radio station carrying with them bottles of petrol and begun spilling it around the radio station building and one of them set the building ablaze.

Agitated members of the public apprehended two male adults aged 40 and 47 respectively one of them is a teacher in the area, who were spotted taking photos of the fire incidence after suspecting them to have been behind the Arson.

Police who rushed to the scene interviewed the duo and it was established that they were victims of circumstance.

Police have instituted investigations with a view of arresting the criminals behind the crime.

We appeal to those who could have information on the criminals behind this criminal act to report to the nearest police.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON