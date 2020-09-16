PF cadres continue beating opponents in Kasama

1

PF cadres continue beating opponents in Kasama

Kasama today, PF thugs pursued UPND supporters. Thereafter they went on rampage damaging this branded vehicle

    Political activist 1 hour ago

    This is bad. These PF thugs need to be caged. Infact we need a revolution in Zambia. PF must go.These cadres in Police uniform just watching!!!! Where is Zambia Army. The Military need to be alert.

